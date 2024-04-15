Trump supporters brave the cold to listen to the Republican “martyr” before his trial

SCHNECKSVILLE: Just days before the Republican leader’s historic criminal trial begins in New York, fervent followers of the former president declared on Saturday that Donald Trump’s growing legal problems are just more cause to support the former president.

His fervent supporters, gathered in the tiny Pennsylvanian hamlet of Schnecksville, expressed their belief that Trump will emerge from the proceedings stronger than ever. The former president began campaigning for the White House again at night, and people began to come to hear him speak despite a brisk wind and light rain.

“I have received more indictments than the legendary mobster Al Capone,” Trump proclaimed to the enthusiastic gathering. “This place is completely empty. He asserted that there are no federal crimes, misdemeanors, or felonies.

In order to prevent his 2016 election from being derailed, Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York City on Monday. He is accused of fabricating business records as part of a plot to hide an alleged sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. Under fluttering American flags and “Trump 2024” banners, his supporters gathered, believing that Trump’s claims of innocence were genuine.

“Donald Trump is being crucified by them. It’s making him into a martyr. The Democrats believe they are winning, too. According to Point Pleasant, New Jersey resident Edward Young, 64, “all they’re doing is making us really, really angry.”

Actor Young, who also works in finance, admitted that he used to be a moderate who voted for each contender based on their qualities. But everything has changed for Trump as a result of the onslaught of lawsuits against him. Randy Thomas, 57, drove from New Jersey to attend the event as well, and he doesn’t care whether Trump is found guilty.

“It’s a bunch of Democratic hate speech.” Thomas stated, “They’re afraid of him.” Should Trump receive a prison sentence, Thomas says he will go to the streets. “However, it isn’t going to occur; it won’t happen.” Key swing state Pennsylvania was won by Trump in 2016 but fell to Joe Biden in 2020.

“Judicial corruption”

For the first time, the fan who went by Ted brought his daughter along to the rally; it was their first time attending a Trump event. Corporate executive Ted adds, “It’s important to show him support, but it’s also important to show that the justice system is corrupt and we see it and we’re not going to let anyone fool us about it.”

Similar rhetoric was used by Trump on his Truth Social platform hours prior to the rally, when he called the judge presiding over his trial in New York “totally conflicted and corrupt.” There have been numerous delays in Trump’s other criminal investigations, which are related to his alleged stockpiling of top-secret papers in Florida following his departure from the White House and his role in efforts to rig the 2020 election.

Reiterating a point Trump frequently makes both online and at rallies, Thomas claimed that politics and his opponents’ aim to prevent him from being president are the root of the legal issues.