Netanyahu and Biden have difficult negotiations over a cease-fire.

WASHINGTON: As the two leaders convened for the first time at the White House to discuss a truce in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that he was prepared to collaborate with Joe Biden for the duration of his presidency.

After shaking hands in the historic Oval Office, Netanyahu said, “I want to thank you for the 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel.”

“And I’m excited to talk with you today and collaborate with you in the upcoming months.” On Sunday, Biden shocked everyone by declaring his withdrawal from the US presidential race. Vice President Kamala Harris will now represent the Democratic Party in the race.

Biden and Netanyahu’s relationship is strained due to Israel’s actions throughout the campaign.

After violent protests near the Capitol, metal barriers and increased police presence have ringed the White House.

Only three times in his presidency have they met: once in New York in September of last year, and again on a trip to Israel following the assaults, where Biden gave Netanyahu an embrace on the Tel Aviv airport runway.

The meetings follow Netanyahu’s heated speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, in which he declared “total victory” over Hamas.

Following Netanyahu’s address, violent protests broke out close to the Capitol, encircling the White House with metal barriers and a significant police presence.

Harris denounced on Thursday the “despicable” and “unpatriotic” burning of an American flag by demonstrators, following Republican attempts to portray Democrats as being pro-Hamas on behalf of Donald Trump.

Read my full statement on the protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zJpZvdQDt9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2024

Biden made it explicit that ending the conflict would continue to be a primary goal in a primetime speech he gave on Sunday to explain his decision to withdraw from the US presidential race.

The US president declared, “I’m going to keep working to bring peace and security to the Middle East, end this war, and end the war on Gaza.”

“Final stages”

According to a top US administration official, Biden will attempt to bridge some “final gaps” with Netanyahu as talks on a Gaza agreement approach their “closing stages.”

There have been rumors that Harris may change her stance if she is nominated for president because she has previously been more vocal about Israel’s behavior in its operations.

On Friday, Netanyahu will host Republican rival Donald Trump at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

The former president warned that Israel’s reputation was being damaged and urged it to “finish up” its fight in Gaza as soon as possible on Thursday morning. Since October 7, Biden has consistently expressed his support for Israel.

However, the US president has become more critical of Israel regarding the number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive and has criticized limitations on the amount of aid that may reach the region, most of which has been reduced to rubble.

The former president warned that Israel’s reputation was being damaged and urged it to “finish up” its fight in Gaza as soon as possible on Thursday morning. Since October 7, Biden has consistently expressed his support for Israel.

However, the US president has become more critical of Israel regarding the number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s Gaza offensive and has criticized limitations on the amount of aid that may reach the region, most of which has been reduced to rubble.