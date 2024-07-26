UN demands investigation into Bangladesh repression

GENEVA: In light of reports of “horrific violence,” the UN rights commissioner urged Bangladesh to provide the full details of last week’s crackdown on rallies as soon as possible. He also called for “an impartial, independent, and transparent investigation.”

Volker Turk stated in a statement, “We understand that many people were subjected to violent attacks by groups reportedly affiliated with the Government, and no effort was made to protect them.”

According to the latest count of fatalities provided by police and hospitals, this week’s violence claimed the lives of at least 193 people, including multiple police officers. It was one of the worst shocks to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year reign. Protests against a public jobs quota plan that opponents claim favors Hasina’s ruling party friends are what started the unrest.

While there are still thousands of troops policing cities and a partial nationwide internet block in place, the number of conflicts has decreased after protest organizers declared a temporary stop to fresh demonstrations.

In her statement, Turk bemoaned reports that many individuals remained unaccounted for, and that some of the over 1,000 injured during last week’s raid were not given access to medical care. Numerous journalists were injured, and at least two journalists are said to have died.