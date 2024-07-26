Media advisor Imran will run from Adiala Jail in the Oxford University chancellor’s race.

Imprisoned former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan would run from Adiala Jail for the Oxford University chancellorship, according to a report by the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing his advisor on international media, Syed Zulfi Bukhari.

The last of several cases Imran had fought and won over the previous year before being nominated in new ones, the Iddat case, was the immediate cause of his and his wife Bushra Bibi’s acquittal. Currently, Imran, an Oxford graduate, is being held in Adiala Jail in a new Toshakhana case.

Additionally, he was nominated in twelve additional May 9 instances; but, today, the Lahore High Court granted him relief in all of the cases by reversing his physical remand.

Imran has made the decision to put himself forward for one of the most prominent administrative posts in British academia, even though there is no indication that his legal problems will ever finish and he will spend the foreseeable future behind bars as a result of the state’s never-ending string of charges against him.

“Imran Khan is going to run for Oxford University chancellor because the public is demanding that he do so,” Imran Khan’s foreign media advisor, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, told The Telegraph.

“Once we receive Khan’s approval, we will make a public announcement and begin the signature campaign,” he continued.

According to a report by The Telegraph, 80-year-old Lord Patten, a former governor of Hong Kong and chairman of the Tory Party, resigned from his position as chancellor of Oxford University, leaving the position empty after 21 years in office.

It stated that, in contrast to the customary procedure when graduates were expected to attend in full academic regalia, this would be the first time the chancellor elections were conducted online.

Imran graduated from Oxford University’s Keble College with a degree in Economics.

According to The Telegraph, Imran was chancellor of Bradford University from 2005 to 2014 until he made the decision to run for Oxford.

Given that so many influential people are competing, including former UK prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, the publication minimized Imran’s prospects of winning.