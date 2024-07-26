Virat Kohli’s last remaining career goal is to travel Pakistan. Younis Khan

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricket player, has received a letter of goodwill from former captain of Pakistan Younis Khan, asking him to play one final match in Pakistan.

Soon after India’s exciting seven-run victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados last month, Kohli and Rohit Sharma confirmed they had played their final T20 internationals.

Player of the match winner, 35-year-old star batsman Virat Kohli, overcame a sequence of poor performances to score 76. Following the game, Kohli stated, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve.”

Though he added that it was entirely up to them, India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir stated on Monday that he thought both of the veteran batsmen might play till the 2027 World Cup if they stayed fit.

“Virat Kohli ought to visit Pakistan in 2025 to compete for the Champions Trophy. We also hope for the same. OneCricket reports that Khan stated, “I think the only thing left in Virat’s career is to tour Pakistan and perform.” Khan was quoted in the Hindustan Times.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled its team’s historic Champions Trophy match against archrivals India in Lahore on March 1 of next year. However, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet approved the preliminary schedule, according to reports that surfaced earlier this month.

The competition is scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9, with a reserve day on March 10. It is understood that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggested a 15-match schedule with all of India’s matches being held in Lahore for logistical and security concerns. Naqvi was invited to see the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

Later, it was revealed that, in the event that the team declines to travel here for the 2025 Champions Trophy, citing a travel ban on security concerns, the PCB wants the BCCI to submit documented evidence of the Indian government’s denial of permission, according to a PCB source.

The eight-nation competition is slated for February and March, thus the PCB also wants the issue resolved as quickly as possible, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.