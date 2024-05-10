The school roof collapsed, injuring eight children

MUZAFFARGARH: On Thursday, the ceiling of a private school’s classroom collapsed at Chak 344/TDA of tehsil Chaubara in district Layyah, gravely injuring eight students.

At Al-Rahman Grammar School, the preschoolers were studying when the roof crashed in on them. After the school administration locked the building, the injured kids were sent to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Chowk Azam. The incidence is not known to the education department. Two of the eight hurt kids are supposedly in critical condition.

According to sources, the majority of the district’s private school buildings are in poor shape. The public called for Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar to take the school administration to account.

Harassment

The special education department’s driver harassed a female employee of the government-run special education center in Krore Lal Esan.

In accordance with the police-registered first information report (FIR), Iftikhar Ahmed, the bus driver, had been harassing Saima Bibi for the previous two years. Police took her complaint and opened a case.

Protest

The district’s sole consumer court is being moved to Vehari, and the District Bar Association Layyah is challenging this decision.

The lawyers said they would not support the administration’s move against the people and urged that the court not be moved to the Vehari district.

Accident

A truck ran over two siblings in the area of Layyah’s Khambi Ada, close to Chaubara city.

When a speeding truck ran over Muhammad Shehbaz and his sister Arooj Fatima, they were riding a motorcycle and taking a second-year exam at the examination center.

Rescuers moved the deceased’s bodies to the hospital at Tehsil Headquarters. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

In the meantime, a fire near Karor Road, Hafizabad, in the Layyah district, burned an 18-year-old girl. Halima Bibi was the girl’s name. For treatment, she was moved to the hospital at the district headquarters.