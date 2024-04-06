Russian military exerts more force in eastern Ukraine

KRAMATORSK: As Moscow announced it had taken control of a second tiny village, Ukraine issued a warning on Friday that a vital frontline town was under “constant fire” from advancing Russian forces.

Russia’s military gains coincided with news from Ukraine that it had carried out one of its biggest drone operations in weeks, destroying at least six military aircraft at a Russian airbase during the night.

Encouraged by their superior numbers and weaponry, Russian forces are advancing.

Their next main aim seems to be the Ukrainian village of Chasiv Yar, which is located in the eastern Donetsk area.

Sergiy Chaus, the leader of the military administration in Chasiv Yar, stated in an interview on Friday in the neighboring city of Kramatorsk that “the town has become even more dangerous.”

“There is no longer any silence in the town, even though there were times in the past when you could hear it. Fire is always present,” he declared.

On Friday, military bloggers with ties to the armed forces in Russia and Ukraine reported that Russian troops had arrived at the town’s periphery.

Chaus opted not to respond to those reports. According to him, about 770 people still reside there.

“Not a single building remains intact,” he continued. Chasiv Yar, located a few kilometers west of Bakhmut, which was leveled by months of artillery fire before being taken over by Russia in May of last year, serves as a crucial logistical base for Kyiv’s soldiers.

Following its capture of Bakhmut, Russia has lately gained its first territory and is attempting to advance against Ukrainian forces that are being hindered by delays in the delivery of crucial military assistance from the West.

In addition, the Russian military declared on Friday that it had taken control of the little settlement of Vodiane, which is located outside of Donetsk.

Despite a “shortage of shells and a significant slowdown in supplies,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Thursday that his soldiers had “managed to stabilise our positions” and had stopped Russian advances.