PTI requests a detailed investigation on threats sent to judges

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, the PTI sought the identity of those responsible for the threatening letters laden with dangerous chemicals that were delivered to judges at apex courts, as well as a comprehensive probe into the matter.

A PTI official said that the party “stood firmly with the judiciary” and that any attempt to undermine the system or put pressure on the judges would not be accepted.

The spokesperson claimed, “The government is plotting to intimidate and scare judges so they could not make decisions based on justice and law. This includes sending threatening letters to judges.”

He claimed that the number of threat letters that the judges had been receiving had alarmingly increased since the Supreme Court had taken an early notice of the case.

A PTI spokesman went on to say that the letters included a chemical as part of a “well-thought-out plan” to instill fear and confusion in the legal system.

He claimed that it was inevitable that some would put pressure on the judges to make choices of their own choosing once they spoke out against unconstitutional pressure and interference in judicial matters.

The PTI spokesperson continued by saying that the only intention behind submitting these letters to courts considering PTI-related matters was to sway the outcome. The PTI spokesperson described the threat letters as “a very serious matter” and a direct assault on the judiciary, calling for special measures to ensure the safety and security of all Supreme and high court judges as well as their families.

A 14-member political committee led by PTI founder Imran Khan “shall take all decisions and inform the core committee,” the party announced in a statement on Friday.

The chairman of the committee is Omar Ayub Khan, along with Senators Gohar Ali Khan, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of KP, Asad Qaiser, Shah Farman, Khalid Khursheed, the former chief minister of GB, Raoof Hasan, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Atif Khan, Hafiz Farhat, and Sher Afzal Marwat.