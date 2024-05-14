Pakistan and the United States reiterate their commitment to advancing regional security through counterterrorism cooperation.

The United States and Pakistan have reiterated their commitment to advancing regional and international security and stability via counterterrorism cooperation.

A joint statement on the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue, which took place last week on May 10, states that the discussion highlighted the two nations’ collaboration in tackling the most critical threats to regional and international security, such as the dangers posed by terrorist groups like the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

🔊: PR NO. 8️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣



𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧-𝐔.𝐒. 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐞



🔗⬇️ https://t.co/yoIQ6inwvR pic.twitter.com/VUxSTsgXt7 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 13, 2024

According to the statement, discussions centered on the counterterrorism environment in the area, with an emphasis on areas of shared interest.

Senior officials from the US and Pakistan emphasized the significance of increased capacity building and counterterrorism collaboration. This includes exchanging technical know-how and best practices, providing infrastructure and training for border security, assisting with investigations and prosecutions, and bolstering multilateral engagement in organizations like the UN and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

They cited US training of more than 300 law enforcement officers and first responders since the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in March 2023.

As per the statement, the nations acknowledged that collaborating to combat terrorist groups like IS-K and TTP will enhance security in the area and act as an example of bilateral and regional collaboration in tackling transnational terrorism risks.

In a joint statement, the two governments agreed to strengthen their lines of communication and to keep working together to “detect and deter violent extremism through whole-of-government approaches.”

When the parties met previously in March of last year, they reaffirmed their resolve to deal with the shared menace of terrorism.



Terrorist activity in Pakistan has increased during the past year, particularly in KP and Balochistan since the TTP’s truce with the government was terminated in November 2022.



In 2023, Pakistan had a record six-year high of 1,524 violence-related deaths and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror incidents and counter-terror operations, according to an annual security assessment published by the Centre for Research and Security Studies.



With nearly 90% of all deaths and 84% of attacks, including acts of terrorism and security force operations, KP and Balochistan were the main hotspots for violence.