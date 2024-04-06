MQM-P wants the families of mugging victims to get compensation.

KARACHI: Expressing concern over the killing of people during street crimes in the city, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly and demanded compensation for the victims.

In his resolution, MQM-P MP Taha Ahmed Khan voiced alarm over the city’s increasing number of street crimes, noting that over 50 people have died since the year began.

“The house understands that youth from the underprivileged section of society, who are already under economic stress due to the country’s financial situation, make up the majority of those killed at the hands of street criminals,” the statement continued.

The resolution suggested that compensation be offered to the victims’ next of kin and acknowledged that the majority of people who died were their families’ primary providers of income.

Resolution demands immediate action and strict measures against inefficient law enforcement

The resolution stated, “The house hereby resolves and recommends a compensation of Rs5 million to the family of the deceased, a government job to one heir of the family according to their qualifications, and educational expenses for the children, if applicable, because the provincial government of Sindh has failed to protect the lives of its citizens.”



It also voiced worry that Karachi lacks a “safe city project,” pointing out that other significant cities in the nation have such a project in place to use CCTV cameras to monitor the city.

In contrast to the Red Zone, where the already-protected VIPs live, the house hereby urges the immediate launch of the “safe city project” in the city, beginning in areas of the city more susceptible to street crimes.

If police officers “fail to curb the crime rate in their relevant areas,” it was suggested that they be subject to severe consequences, including solitary confinement.

In addition, stern measures against police officers—including the relevant SHOs—were suggested by the resolution in the event that they were unable to reduce the rate of crime in their districts.