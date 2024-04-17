In KP, woman jailed over murder of her daughter for honor

SWABI: A mom killed her daughter out of honor and buried her body in secret has been taken into custody by the police.

According to the police, the incident happened in Sara Cheena village in Razaar tehsil on May 12 of last year. Although it was proved that the girl had died naturally, they claimed that she had been poisoned to death. But the cops became suspicious and launched an inquiry.

A police unit overseen by SP investigations and headed by DSP Chota Lahor Fazal Sher Khan After Khankhel Khan launched an investigation, it was discovered that the deceased and the accused Atif Khan had an illegal relationship.

The girl was then murdered by her mother, father, and another relative, who buried her body to cover up their illegal actions.

Upon exhuming her burial, a medical team discovered that the deceased had been tortured and executed in the sake of honor in addition to being pregnant and having been forced to consume lethal medication.

The Yar Hussain police had filed a formal complaint (FIR) against Sher Zamin, the girl’s father, his wife, their relative, and Atif Khan under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. Every accused person lives in the village of Sara Cheena.

Dawn was informed by SHO Yar Hussain Shehzad Khan that Atif Khan, the primary accused, and the girl’s mother had been taken into custody following a fruitful raid. He said that they had admitted to the crime and that more suspects will be taken into custody shortly.