In Kohistan, a wooden bridge falls, killing three people.

MANSEHRA: On Tuesday, in the Upper Kohistan region of Zaidkhar, a temporary wooden bridge across a stream collapsed, killing three laborers and critically injuring two more.

Naqibullah, the head constable at the Kamila police station, stated, “We have fished out three bodies and two seriously injured laborers from Zaidkhar stream and shifted them to a nearby health facility.”

Witnesses claimed that when the bridge collapsed, the laborers were moving wooden beams that had been cut from a neighboring forest to a route through it.

The remains of Span Jehan, Shairzaman, and Akbar Shadoo, who were from Upper Kohistan’s Kandia Valley, were pulled out by the police as they hurried to the Dasu Civil Hospital.

Ghani Khan and Said Nabi were also taken from the stream by the police, and they were sent to the same hospital, where it is reported that their conditions are critical.

According to Naqibullah, the timber was lawfully cut from nearby forests.