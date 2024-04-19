Blocking of SIM cards issued with expired CNICs

ISLAMABAD: Mohsin Naqvi, the federal minister of interior, issued an order on Wednesday to prevent mobile SIM cards that are provided on revoked or invalid identity cards. Here at Nadra headquarters, he presided over a conference and oversaw the free issuance of death certificates.

The minister went to all of Nadra’s branches and gave the relevant authorities instructions to establish Nadra offices across the nation in accordance with Punjab’s model police stations.

The minister gave the order to guarantee total protection for the data of the people. According to him, social media should be used wisely to publicize the institution’s objectives and more services should be made available on mobile platforms for the convenience of the public.

The minister was informed by the Nadra chairman on NAdra’s Roadmap 2024–25, which includes the Nadra Strategic Plan, employee cybersecurity awareness training, and a contemporary, phased security architecture.