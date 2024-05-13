After winning the silver medal in the Azlan Shah Cup, the hockey team in Lahore was greeted with heroism

After winning silver in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and losing to a resolutely defensive Japanese squad on penalties, the Pakistani hockey team was greeted like heroes when they arrived in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan advanced to the final unscathed, but they were forced to rue their lost chances as Japan overcame them in a penalty shootout after coming from behind.

Japan had seized the lead early on, but Roelant Oltmans’ team battled back, scoring twice in the space of three minutes, only to give up the lead and lose badly in the penalty shootout.

A sizable throng welcomed the team to Lahore upon their arrival, showering the silver medalists with bouquets and garlands as they arrived at the airport.

Additionally, other supporters were spotted carrying banners and posters praising the squad for their success in spite of all the difficulties.

HEC Director Javed Memon, former Olympian Akhtar Rasool, Shahbaz Senior, former Pakistan head coach Khawaja Junaid, Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood, and their families met the hockey squad at the airport.

Following the team’s return, Rana Mashhood stated that the hockey team’s performance has encouraged Pakistan’s youngsters to take up the national sport again.

“These boys were undefeated except for our penalty stroke loss,” he remarked, expressing optimism for the sport’s future in the nation.

In addition, Mashhood stated that the prime minister will meet with the national team at Prime Minister’s House and that each player would receive a prize of Rs. 1 million on behalf of the premier.

“The premier has invited them to PM House, and the Pakistani government would assist them in upcoming events. He declared, “Their efforts and services would be valued and rewarded appropriately.

Pakistan’s miraculous journey

Japan dominated early on with fast offensive moves in a closely contested final the day before, and they were rewarded when Seren Tanaka made the breakthrough in the 12th minute. Pakistan leapt into action, pressing the Japanese defense at the outset of the second half with greater intent.

In the 34th minute, Ajaz Ahmed equalized the score by being the first to respond to a rebound, and shortly after, Abdul Rehman gave Pakistan’s team the lead by putting the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Although Japan appeared to have been shaken by the double strikes, they soon recovered, and with 13 minutes remaining, Kazumasa Matsumoto’s effort restored parity.

When both teams pushed for the win and the game went to penalties, it set for an intriguing finish.

Japan won the Azlan Shah Cup for the first time, winning 4-1 in the shootout after the game ended 2-2 in regulation time.

According to Roelant Oltmans, his team ought to have prevailed in regular play.

“We had numerous chances to recover and raise the score to our advantage. We played really well in the first half and had a ton of opportunities in the second half as well,” he told reporters following the match.

Later this month, Pakistan will play in the FIH Nations Cup in Poland, and Oltmans expressed his optimism that his team will perform even better.

He went on, “You have to win the final if you’re in it.”