A suspected robber was lynched in Karachi’s Malir after killing a woman.

KARACHI: Late on Wednesday night, thieves in Malir killed a bystander and wounded a citizen, according to police on Thursday.

An enraged mob allegedly overpowered one of the robbers and lynched him.

According to Malir City SHO Farasat Shah, while the armed robbers tried to rob customers at a nearby market, a citizen pulled out his legally owned firearm and opened fire on the bandits. The crooks returned fire, striking a man and a woman with bullets.

Shahida Iqbal, 55, passed away instantly, according to the SHO, and Naveed Zakir, 55, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further treatment.

In the meantime, one of the robbers, later identified as Israr, was caught by the people present there and they gave him a severe beating, killing him before the arrival of the police.

The SHO said that the suspect was a resident of Shah Latif Town with a past criminal record.

He said efforts were underway to arrest his escaped accomplices. The bodies and injured were taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities.

Three-mother mother discovered dead in water tank



According to authorities, a woman’s body was discovered in her Malir City home’s water tank on Thursday.

They named the woman as 40-year-old Asma Kashif and reported that there were signs of torture on the body.

According to the local SHO, the victim’s husband reported to the police that he discovered his wife’s body in the water tank upon returning home.