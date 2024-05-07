Ad image
Govt instructed to consider Parvez Elahi’s request for sub-jail

ISLAMABAD: The interior secretary has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to consider an application for a court order designating former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s residence as a sub-jail and requiring him to move there.

at a petition submitted by Mr. Elahi’s spouse, who claimed he could be kept at his home for medical reasons, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir was hearing the case. The former chief minister should remain in Rawalpindi prison and refrain from traveling, according to the recommendation of a medical board that was formed to evaluate his health.

The spouse of Mr. Elahi wrote letters to the interior secretary and the additional chief secretary for the home department of Punjab, stating that her husband should be placed under house arrest in Islamabad or Lahore immediately due to his age and unique health condition, injuries, and humanitarian reasons.

The court stated that Mr. Elahi is not a prisoner and that the state is not required to try him for an alleged offense because of the Constitution’s guarantee of an inmate’s right to life while they are awaiting trial.

According to a medical board evaluation, Mr. Elahi’s condition is stable at the moment. A report on Mr. Elahi’s health status has also been sent to a Lahore court by the superintendent of the Rawalpindi jail.

The petitioner requested that Mr. Elahi be placed under house arrest in either Islamabad or Lahore in two different applications that were sent to the interior secretary and the assistant chief secretary for home in Punjab. Naturally, the appropriate forums will handle the petitioner’s request in accordance with the law and principles.

The interior secretary was instructed by the court to review the petitioner’s application and issue necessary orders if the case is within his purview; if not, he must forward the matter to the proper forum within a two-day period.

“The competent forum shall, after considering the application, pass appropriate orders in accordance with law,” the order said, and it was to take effect in 15 days.

Additionally, the superintendent of the Rawalpindi jail has been instructed to arrange for the inmate’s routine medical examinations or follow-up examinations from PIMS Hospital.

