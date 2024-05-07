Amidst the Rafah evacuation order, Hamas agrees to a proposed ceasefire

RAFAH: After Israel ordered Palestinians in Rafah to leave their city in anticipation of a long-awaited invasion, Hamas announced on Monday that it had agreed to a ceasefire proposal in the seven-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Cheering masses poured into the street following the Hamas declaration, followed by jubilant shooting in the air, tears of pleasure, and chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest).

Israel did not immediately issue an official statement, and the US, a key ally, stated that it was “reviewing” Hamas’s reply.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, notified Qatar and Egypt, the mediators, “of Hamas’s approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement,” according to a statement released by the group.

After seven months of fighting, a top Hamas leader stated that Israel must now determine whether to accept or “obstruct” a truce in the Palestinian area.

“The onus is now on Israeli occupation to decide whether to implement the ceasefire agreement or thwart it,” the official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the talks.

Israel issued a call earlier in the day for Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah as concern over the potential repercussions of an Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza metropolis that borders Egypt grew throughout the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, denounced the directive and stated that it would be “impossible to carry out safely.”

Following disagreements over the Palestinian group’s demands to halt the war during negotiations over the weekend in Cairo, Israel and Hamas made the evacuation order.

The negotiations broke down, according to Egyptian state media, following a missile attack on Sunday that left four Israeli troops dead and was attributed to Hamas’s military wing.

Disregarding international concerns, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to push ground forces into Rafah regardless of any agreement.

“Thousands” departing

In a statement, Cairo’s foreign ministry called on Israel to “exercise the utmost restraint” and forewarned of “grave humanitarian risks” for the more than a million Gazans seeking sanctuary there.

During their conversation, US President Joe Biden reiterated “his clear position” against an invasion of Rafah, according to the White House. Additionally, it stated that the prime minister of Israel “agreed to ensure that humanitarian assistance for those in need can cross at the Kerem Shalom crossing.”

The two leaders had a conversation as Biden launches a diplomatic push to resurrect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, while King Abdullah II of Jordan was scheduled to have lunch at the White House.

Biden also updated the Israeli leader on negotiations to release Israeli captives detained by Hamas, according to the White House.

The US reiterated its demands that Israel refrain from attacking the crowded Gaza city of Rafah while stating that it was examining a response from Hamas to a ceasefire proposal.

“I can attest that Hamas has responded. A spokesperson for the State Department, Matthew Miller, told reporters, “We are reviewing that response right now and talking about it with our partners in the region.”

Miller stated that Bill Burns, the director of the CIA, “is in the region working on this in real time.”

Israel’s evacuation order on Monday was deemed “inhumane” and “contrary to the basic principles of international humanitarian and human rights laws” by UN human rights chief Volker Turk in a statement.

It is estimated by the World Health Organization that 1.2 million people are seeking shelter in Rafah.

Israeli jets attacked parts of Rafah on Monday, including Al Shuka and Al Salam, both of which had been ordered to evacuate, according to Gazan civil defense and assistance personnel.

“Thousands” of Gazans were reportedly leaving eastern Rafah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“Where should we go?”

Residents of eastern Rafah were advised by Israel’s military in a statement to go to the “extended humanitarian area” in Al Mawasi, which is near the coast.

Aid organizations asserted that the safe zone established by Israel was unprepared for such a large-scale migration.

The director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, stated that the region is already overburdened and lacking in essential services.

An Israeli military spokesman responded, “The estimate is around 100,000 people,” when asked how many people should relocate. About 250,000 people live in the approved evacuation zone, according to the Red Crescent, many of whom have already been relocated from other places.

The land is already packed, according to 36-year-old Palestinian Abdul Rahman Abu Jazar, “does not have enough room for us to make tents.” “Where should we go?” he enquired.