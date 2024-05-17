Farmers’ package demonstrates CM Maryam’s hypocrisy: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the Punjab government’s farmer package on Thursday, calling it a manifestation of hypocrisy since Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz refused to purchase wheat, citing the provincial exchequer’s emptiness, but simultaneously unveiled a flimsy package.

Speaking to the farmers during their Thursday march outside the CM House, he expressed his concern that corruption would contaminate the projected Rs400 billion package and said the JI would not tolerate such financial mismanagement.

He emphasized the necessity of nonviolent struggle against the nation’s ruling mafia.

Mr. Rehman declared that the JI will gather information about the farmers’ losses and get the money back from the authorities.

He encouraged the chief justice to take up the matter of election rigging, questioning the legitimacy of the existing government as a result of electoral fraud.

The JI head highlighted the concentration of land ownership among the small feudal class and contended that Pakistan was not established to uphold landowning and feudal interests. He also described political parties such as the PML-N and PPP as dynastic enterprises that promote corrupt capitalists.

He claimed that the establishment supported the so-called mainstream parties in their ascent to prominence.

In reference to the crisis involving the Dubai leaks, Rehman demanded accountability from politicians, bureaucrats, and military personnel and accused the elite of accumulating fortune overseas while in charge of Pakistan. He also called for transparency regarding their foreign holdings.

He denounced the government’ despicable attempt to silence opposition voices by imprisoning farmers from different districts.

The JI chairman declared that the JI Majlis-e-Shura would convene on May 25 to develop a plan for mass mobilization, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to nonviolent resistance and solidarity with the people.

He criticized succeeding administrations, including the present one, for aligning their policies with the IMF directions and restated the demand for a comprehensive probe into the billion-dollar wheat import fraud during the caretaker government’s time.

In the meantime, a sizable contingent of farmers protested in favor of their demands by marching from Masjid-e-Shuhadato CM House under the banner of JI and JI Kissan.

Liaqat Baloch and Ameerul Azim, two prominent JI members, took part in the march.