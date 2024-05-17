IHC grants Naanbais’ petition

ISLAMABAD: Following an amicable resolution to the dispute over the prices of Roti and Naan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted the case brought by the Naanbais Association.

In response to a petition challenging the rates of roti and naan, which are Rs. 16 and Rs. 20, respectively, the IHC issued its ruling. The association had also asked for the release of Tandoor proprietors who had been detained for selling Roti and Naan at exorbitant prices through their legal representative, Barrister Umar Ijaz Gillani.

The association and the deputy commissioner Islamabad were previously instructed by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri to settle the dispute amicably.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayyaz Shaukat told the court that the deputy commissioner met with the petitioner’s attorney, members of the Naanbai Association, and the advocate general in accordance with the May 10 decision. As all parties had agreed, the district magistrate of Islamabad had sent out a notification on May 14.

The price of Roti (100 gram Tandori) and Naan (120 gram) has been set at Rs. 18 and Rs. 22, respectively, for the urban areas and sectors of Islamabad, the court was informed. The price of 100 grams of Roti and 120 grams of Naan has been set at Rs 16 and Rs 20, respectively, for the rural areas.



The Naabai Association was happy with the notification that was sent out with both parties’ approval, Mr. Gillani said the court. In addition, Justice Jahangiri ordered the release of the Naanbais detained for selling Roti and Naan at higher prices in 1977 under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act.