The Orange and Green BRT lines in Karachi now run together

KARACHI: The Sindh government introduced an integration system on Thursday that links the Green and Orange Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) lines. This is anticipated to significantly boost the number of people using the government-run transportation services.

The automatic fare payment cards for Orange Line will be available starting next month, according to Sindh Minister of Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also called the recent initiatives a “vision” of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, for the people of Karachi.



Speaking to reporters at the Orange Line bus depot, he stated, “After this integration, all Orange Line buses will travel to the Green Line Board Office Station, from where passengers can board the Green Line via a pedestrian bridge.”

Furthermore, riders who need to get back to Orangi after getting off the Green Line can take the Orange Line bus. The Orange Line’s fare payment card system is almost ready to go live, and it should be up and running in about a month. Our goal is to give the folks relief right away without causing them any inconvenience,” he continued.

An interchange where the two bus routes converge has been created at the Green Line Board Office Station.

The non-execution of the intended integration of these two major lines prevented hundreds of thousands of people in Karachi from fully utilizing the multi-billion rupee BRT system, even though it has been in place since December 2021.

Almost a million Karachiites were prevented from taking advantage of an affordable and convenient transportation service due to the delay. After being put into service in December 2021, the 20.9-kilometer Green Line BRT project currently has 80 buses running on its dedicated route, carrying 55,000 passengers daily on average.

There are twenty buses on the main track of the 3.8 kilometer BRT Orange Line. The Sindh transport department briefed the caretaker administration in October 2023, stating that the Orange Line ridership was reported at 3,000 per day. The combination of the lines might result in an increase in daily passenger volume from 3,000 to 25,000. The Sindh government has maintained the same rates for these provincial government-run transportation services in spite of the recent spike in gasoline prices. Minister of Transport promised to stick with the same course of action.

In response to a query, Mr. Memon said, “The recent drop in gas prices is a welcome sign.” However, as everyone is aware, we decided against raising the Peoples Bus Service’s charges in response to the increase in fuel prices. The Peoples Bus Service’s fares would always be maintained, according to the Sindh government.



