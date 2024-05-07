PTI meets for the first time since the polls to make plans for May 9

ISLAMABAD: In order to plan for May 9, the first anniversary of the nationwide riots that started after the party’s founder Imran Khan was arrested, PTI leaders convened for their first significant meeting since the general elections on February 8.

According to the party, it was a “false flag” operation designed to undermine it.

Party leaders from all throughout the nation attended the meeting, which addressed tactics for reorganizing the party, according to Senate opposition leader Shibli Faraz, who made this statement during a news conference.

It was also considered what the province leadership’s role should be in securing the release of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, the founding chairman, who has been imprisoned for the past nine months, he said.

Regarding May 9th, Mr. Faraz declared that PTI will host rallies all throughout the nation.

Each PA constituency will host a party rally, and Gohar and Omar will meet with the US ambassador

A schedule for the party’s May 9 activities has already been released by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

The notice stated that the party will stage rallies in each provincial assembly constituency, headed by elected parliamentarians, ticket holders, and office-bearers, in accordance with directives from founding PTI chairman Imran Khan.

US envoy meets with Gohar and Omar

On Monday, Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan of the PTI headed a group that was received by US Ambassador Donald Blome.

A statement said that the team also included PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, and former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Along with the “state invasion” of people’s right to vote, “announced and unannounced restrictions on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and press,” the gathering also covered the state of the economy and human rights.

The PTI has demanded that a judicial committee look into the wheat import fraud, which the exchequer claims cost billions of rupees.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram said at a press conference that the current PML-N and the PDM regimes had cost the country Rs300 billion.

He claimed that there was an excess of wheat because the PDM government had shifted the summary for imports.