Adolescent Liaqatpur girl slain for refusing to marry

2 Min Read
RAHIM YAR KHAN: A 17-year-old girl in a Liaqatpur hamlet is said to have been burned and beaten to death by her parents and other family members after she refused to wed a man they had selected.

ASI Jamil Malik filed a formal complaint stating that, while at bridge, he and the constables Muhammad Shoaib, Matloob Hussain, Fida Hussain, and Nazish Batool learned that the daughter of Atta Muhammad from the Dobai Bloach clan had been killed in Mauza Miyani Icha in the name of honor.

When the cops showed up, they were burying her in the village graveyard. When asked, individuals in attendance were unable to give enough information regarding her demise. Constable Nazish Batool examined the deceased and discovered burns on ten different regions of the body in addition to signs of torture. For a postmortem, the body was moved to the Taranda Muhammad Pannah Rural Health Centre.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), additional inquiry revealed that the deceased had eloped with Allah Dewaya Chandia of Mauza Malikpur and had returned with the help of local dignitaries. On May 10, she rejected her family’s attempt to arrange her marriage to Muhammad Asif Gopang of Miyani Acha.

Her family was infuriated by this, and she was assassinated by her father Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Asif, Arshad, Amjad, and others. The police promised that suspects would be taken into custody as soon as the postmortem report was finished.



SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
