Islamabad’s Nadra services are back online.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s intervention has allowed for the restoration of services at Nadra’s death and birth registration center.

After reading a report from Dawn, the Chief Commissioner told the appropriate authorities on Thursday that he was not happy with the way this crucial service had been suspended for the previous three days.

Due to nonpayment of Rs. 2 million in arrears, Nadra terminated services to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday. When Mr. Randhawa called on Thursday morning to check about the matter, he was informed that the money had been disbursed yesterday. After that, he got in touch with Chairman Nadra to get the services back up.

“Chief Commissioner got in touch with Chairman NADRA right away. The residents’ access to MCI services was promptly restored following his involvement, according to a press release.

It went on to say that the Chief Commissioner had given the authorities permanent instructions to settle NADRA’s debt. According to the news release, he told Director DMA Dr. Sania Pasha that any inadequacies in the services offered to the people of Islamabad would not be accepted.