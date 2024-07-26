A priest in Faisalabad was detained for torturing a student.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Thikriwala police detained a cleric on Thursday after he was accused of abusing a pupil at a seminary in the Saifabad neighborhood of Faisalabad.

The arrest happened when a teacher violently mistreated a young student studying the Quran in a video that went viral on social media. Police in Thikriwala arrested the culprit, Qari Rizwan Liaqat.

In his first information report filed against sections 328A and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code, complainant Rashid Bashir claimed that Qari Rizwan had brutally assaulted his 14-year-old son Saqlain at Jamia Ghousia Rizwia.

SP Division Iqbal Upon visiting the victim’s home, Imran Munir Saifi gave the father assurances that his son will receive justice.

FOUND MURDERED: Early on Thursday morning, a young man in the Muhammadpura neighborhood of Toba was discovered dead in his home. The murder was committed inexplicably.

Authorities from Rescue 1122 and Toba City police claim that Ahmad Raza’s head was hit by a bullet that entered from one side to the other (25). His older brother, who was sleeping on the roof, claimed he was not aware of the occurrence, but his wife claimed it happened when she was sweeping the rooftop.

According to a spokesman for the district police, it is yet unknown if he shot himself or committed suicide.

CALLIGRAPHY: To commemorate Muharram, the Punjab Council of Arts arranged a display of Quranic calligraphy.

The show was opened by Commissioner Ms. Silwat Saeed, who stated, “It is a valuable heritage and the art of calligraphy gives spiritual satisfaction.”

The show featured the calligraphy of over thirty prominent calligraphers from throughout the division.

DIES: A man lost his life on Thursday at Chak 53/10R, Khanewal, after falling into a 50-foot-deep electric tubewell.

Muhammad Khan (59) reportedly slipped into the well while having a bath, suffering severe injuries that resulted in his immediate death.

AIR AMBULANCE: Rescue 1122’s test flight to Faisalabad was completed successfully on Thursday.

The air ambulance brought Secretary of Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer and Head of Information, Safety, and Community Ms. Deeba Shahnaz to the airport in Faisalabad.

During a press conference, Dr. Rizwan Naseer stated that Punjab had begun air ambulance service in accordance with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision.

According to him, prompt patient transfers from isolated locations without specialized medical facilities and prompt emergency response will significantly contribute to the survival of critically ill patients.