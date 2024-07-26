The capacity of Karachi Port is to be upgraded.

ISLAMABAD Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has been instructed by the government to simplify its operations in order to boost productivity and operational capabilities.

The decision to solve the issues the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was facing was made on Thursday during a high-level meeting in the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The main goals of the conference were to bring all parties together to address the issues, implement the required changes, and modernize the infrastructure to comply with global norms.

Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, presided over the gathering.

Two major issues are infrastructure and a lack of digitalization.

KPT Chairman Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi outlined the obstacles in the customs clearance procedure and told the attendees that the delay in cargo clearance was the port’s main concern. In order to satisfy the increasing demands, he continued, the port required to modernize its current infrastructure, which does not reach international standards. To increase productivity, the KPT must also use automation and digital technologies.

Mr. Zaidi also mentioned the need to improve cargo transportation and the backlog of uncollected items in order to increase the effectiveness of movement both inside and outside the port.

In order to ground containers on schedule, the port’s grounding system needed to be updated. It was currently delayed. In order to speed up testing and compliance procedures, the KPT lacked port labs.

Strategies to control and lessen congestion inside port areas were required to address the traffic congestion that the KPT was experiencing.

In order to ensure optimal performance, Mr. Zaidi also noted that the KPT needs to increase “communication” by strengthening coordination and communication between port users and authorities.

The KPT also had to deal with the need to expedite regulatory procedures to enable seamless port operations and to simplify payment processes to lower transaction costs and delays.

High operating costs at the KPT were a problem that stemmed from different terminal operations.

The KPT head also emphasized that improving workforce issues was crucial to increasing productivity and operating efficiency, while the lack of a fumigation system at the anchorage might result in violations of health and safety regulations at the port.

To attain the intended efficiency, representatives from all relevant agencies put forth a variety of creative, administrative, and legislative innovations.

At the conclusion, Mohammed Jehanzeb Khan, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, reaffirmed the need for a thorough strategy to be prepared in the form of a project that includes short- and medium-term plans as well as an appropriate monitoring system in order to make an educated decision.

Additionally, he emphasized that cross-cutting issues might be resolved right away through legislative modifications.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary of Maritime Affairs, Secretary of Railways, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Communication, the governor of SBP, and the chairman of the Port Qasim Authority were present at the meeting.