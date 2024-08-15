The second Pak-Bangladesh Test will not have spectators because to renovations at the National Stadium: PCB

The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not have spectators due to National Bank Stadium in Karachi being built in front of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on Wednesday.

The PCB said in a statement that it was a “difficult decision” to hold the Test without an audience. The second series is set for August 30 to September 3.

The board stated, “We recognise the vital role that our passionate spectators play in cricket, inspiring and motivating our players.”

“Our top goal, though, is the health and safety of our fans. We have determined that holding the second Test in front of an empty stadium is the safest course of action after carefully weighing all of the options.

The PCB announced that ticket sales have been halted immediately and that those who have already bought tickets would get a complete refund.

“We want to reassure our cherished fans that the ongoing stadium improvements are intended to improve their experience, even though we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may create.

The modifications, according to the statement, were a part of the board’s effort to improve spectator appeal and get the stadium ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held there for the first time since 1996.

In preparation for the test series, the Bangladeshi team flew to Lahore on Tuesday. They were to train at Gaddafi Stadium from August 14 to August 16 and then go to Islamabad on August 17 to train at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 18 to August 20.

The first Test match will take place in Rawalpindi from August 21 to August 25.

After missing 13 months owing to a shoulder injury, bowler Naseem Shah will make his Test debut against Bangladesh during the home series, the PCB said last week.