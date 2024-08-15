Concerns about the Israel deal cause Saudi Arabia’s MBS to “fear for his life.”

According to a story published in the US journal Politico on Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman expressed his fear of being killed because of his support for normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. This move is perceived as a deft diplomatic gambit to secure a settlement that Riyadh is happy with.

The Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, who was assassinated in the 1980s after striking a peace agreement with Israel, is alleged to have been brought up by the Saudi monarch when discussing his worries with US Congress members.

Politico claims that Netanyahu has also talked about the dangers he faces and why a genuine path to a Palestinian state must be included in any such agreement, particularly in light of the fact that the conflict in Gaza has increased Arab enmity toward Tel Aviv.

The broad terms of the Saudi-American agreement, which is still in the early stages of development, are as follows: a treaty guaranteeing security; assistance with a civilian nuclear program; and financial investment in sectors like technology.

According to the Politico story, Saudi Arabia would cut down on its business with China and forge diplomatic connections with Israel in return.

But to MBS’s dismay, the Israeli government has refused to put in the agreement a realistic route to a Palestinian state. The overtures were characterized as “a clever diplomatic marketing strategy” in the report.