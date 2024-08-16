Van plunges into Swat ravine, killing six people.

SWAT: In the Chupriyal district of Matta tehsil, a van plummeted into a deep ravine, resulting in at least six fatalities and nine injuries.

14 family members were being driven home by the car, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman Shafiqa Gup, after attending a wedding.

She claimed that the car lost control of itself when it got to Chupriyal’s Sar Banda region.

“The rescue medical team arrived at the location as soon as they received word from the Rescue 1122 control room,” the spokesperson stated.

All of the injured were transported to THQ Hospital Matta after receiving first aid from the medical crew.

Six individuals died instantly, according to hospital doctors, while the injured were admitted to the hospital for additional care.