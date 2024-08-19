PM Shehbaz aims a decrease in line losses and promises to fight down on electricity theft.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to halting power theft, cutting down on line losses, and enhancing the nation’s power distribution infrastructure.

The prime minister presided over a meeting in Islamabad to discuss issues related to the power ministry. He gave the power minister and secretary of power division instructions to work with the provinces on stopping electricity theft, improving the performance of power distribution companies (DISCOs), and other sector-related issues.

The prime minister declared, “The entire government approach should be adopted to resist power theft across the nation.”

He told the group that new board chairs and members had been selected by the government in five DISCOs in an open procedure, and he expressed the expectation that these selections would help the distribution firms perform even better.

In accordance with the demands of the DISCOs, the prime minister directed provincial governments to keep the required number of police officers and Tehsildars on hand. He also gave the go-ahead for authorities to deal sternly and strictly with any corrupt officials within the electricity distribution corporations.

He gave DISCOs instructions on how to improve the kutchehri system’s efficacy and outcome-orientedness for public complaints.

The steering group established to convert Balochistan’s agricultural tube wells to solar energy should meet right away, according to PM Shehbaz.

The steering committee had been advised of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the conversion of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan to solar energy, it was further disclosed at the meeting.

The prime minister went on to say that a package for recognizing officers who performed well was in the works.

Ministers Ahsan Iqbal for Planning, Ahad Khan Cheema for Economic Affairs, Awais Khan Leghari for Power, and other officials from the appropriate ministries and divisions attended the meeting.