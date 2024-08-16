Arshad Nadeem will be honored with a road in the capital

ISLAMABAD: A busy thoroughfare in the city is being named after world record-holder and javelin throw athlete Arshad Nadeem as a way of paying respects.

According to sources within the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the primary route in sector F-10, which runs from the F-10 roundabout to Khayaban-i-Iqbal (also known as Margalla route), is being named in honor of Arshad Nadeem in accordance with federal government orders.

“We have been instructed by the federal government to name the road in honor of the top athlete who brought pride to the entire nation by winning gold at the Olympics in Paris,” a CDA officer stated. According to him, the F-10 Markaz main road has been chosen by the local government to be named after the elite athlete.

The National Assembly unanimously approved a resolution on Friday to honor the javelin thrower for his gold medal victory at the Olympics in Paris and to recommend the highest civil award for him, in a rare display of solidarity. President Asif Ali Zardari then made the decision to give the victorious athlete a civil prize. The federal and provincial governments have also awarded Mr. Nadeem monetary prizes.

The 27-year-old athlete created history on Thursday by becoming the first person from Pakistan to win an individual gold medal with a throw that set a new mark of 92.97 meters.

Pakistan Post produces stamps.

In honor of Arshad Nadeem, who made the nation proud by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and breaking the record for the longest javelin throw in the process, Pakistan Post is releasing a commemorative stamp on Independence Day.

The Pakistan Post Headquarters has announced that, in spite of the public holiday on August 14, commemorative stamps will be available on the counters of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Murree General Post Offices (GPOs), as well as Post Mall Gulberg, Lahore.

Every postmaster general has been instructed to open their own philatelic bureau and see to it that commemorative stamps are sold to everyone, even philatelists.