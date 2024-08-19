Ad image
Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, a new Pakistani envoy, is scheduled to arrive in the US this week.

Washington: The ambassador-designate to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, is anticipated to land in Washington this week, Dawn was informed by diplomatic sources.

The government is sending Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East and SIFC) Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as the nation’s next envoy to the United States, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad towards the end of June.

It was well past time to replace the envoy in Washington. After his term expired in March, Masood Khan, the former ambassador, was granted a further three months of leave. However, this extension concluded at the end of June.

“Over the past few weeks, these appointments have been considered.” The representative for the ministry stated that the news was recently made.

Other candidates for the Washington, D.C. post were allegedly Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, a former envoy to the US, UN, and UK, and Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, the High Commissioner to Australia.

Mr. Sheikh is also anticipated to talk about the PTI’s impact in the US, especially in Congress, which recently passed a resolution supporting the party’s demands.

