PCB will hold a “Connection Camp” in Lahore to create a cohesive, clear vision for the future.

In an effort to create a cohesive and distinct vision for Pakistan cricket’s future, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release on Sunday that it will hold a Connection Camp in Lahore tomorrow.

Pakistan’s white-ball and Test coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie, will be present at the session, which will primarily focus on examining PCB procedures rather than the national team’s problems, according to a PCB official who spoke with Dawn last week.

Under Shan’s leadership, the Green Team was humiliated by Bangladesh in a historic 2-0 Test rout. This was the most recent setback in Pakistan’s dreadful run over the past 12 months, which has seen the team lose to teams like Afghanistan and the United States in the 50-over and T20 World Cup competitions, respectively, with Babar leading the white-ball team.

The PCB is under fire as a result of the surprising series of findings; the board is receiving criticism from all sides.

The source does state that Babar Azam and Shan Masood, the captains of Pakistan, will not be talking about their futures at the camp.

The press announcement states that nine cricket players, including Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood, will be attending the camp, which will be headed by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the press release, the camp’s main goals were to establish a “shared vision and mission” and a plan for rekindling the “pride and excellence.”

The PCB will reiterate its commitment to helping players achieve their strategic objectives, and the session’s main purpose will be to strengthen player-PCB collaboration.

The ultimate goal of the camp, it stated, was for players to have a prominent role in motivating the upcoming generation of cricket players by exceptional performances.

“The Connection Camp is a critical step toward unifying our approach to restoring Pakistan cricket to its former glory,” the press statement stated, citing the chairman.

With a focus on addressing these concerns head-on, Naqvi stated, “we aim to identify key issues, foster open dialogue, and collectively agree on a strategic path forward that meets the expectations of our passionate cricket fans.”

According to Naqvi, the board was upbeat about the meeting and expected it would result in a results-oriented plan that enhances team performance and player management.

“This is the beginning of a journey to change the face of cricket in Pakistan.” “The PCB will persist in these cooperative endeavors to guarantee sustained prosperity, maintaining fans at the core of our objectives,” he declared.

According to Pakistani Test Captain Shan Masood, the players valued the camp and were totally committed to collaborating with the board to “reignite the pride and passion” inside the team.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this cooperative effort, and these discussions will help us set a strong course for the future,” Masood stated.

According to the Test captain, the camp will feature player development plans, performance standards, and tactics that support PCB’s goal of rapidly enhancing the squad while guaranteeing the long-term sustainability of excellence.

Head coach Jason Gillespie of the red-ball team stated that camp will offer a great chance for “open dialogue and alignment between the coaching staff and players.”

“We all have the same objective in mind: improving Pakistani cricket and fostering a winning culture,” he stated.

White-ball According to head coach Gary Kirsten, it is his duty to create the greatest conditions for the players’ success.

He declared, “We will concentrate on honing our strategy in white-ball cricket to match the demands of the greatest levels of international competition.”

“Above all, we’ll exert every effort to guarantee that Pakistanis are proud of their national team,” he continued.