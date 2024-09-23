20 injured and 51 dead in Iran coal mine explosion

TEHRAN: In one of the deadliest labor accidents in Iranian history, a blast at an Iranian coal mine triggered by a gas leak has killed at least 51 people, according to official media on Sunday.

The official IRNA news agency said that “the number of dead workers increased to 51” in the explosion at the Tabas mine in eastern Iran, updating the previous death toll of 30.

Twenty more persons were reported to have been hurt.

There were about seventy workers at the South Khorasan provincial location when the explosion happened on Saturday at approximately nine o’clock (1730 GMT), according to IRNA.

The investigation claims that the blast in two blocks of the mine, operated by the private Iranian company Madanjoo, was caused by a methane gas leak.

Footage of ambulances and helicopters arriving at Tabas to take injured people to hospitals was shown on state television.

IRNA obtained footage from the internet showing the bodies of some of the victims being removed from the site on mining carts while they were still in their work uniforms.

The governor of South Khorasan, Javad Ghenaat, stated on state television that efforts were underway to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Eskandar Momeni, the Iranian interior minister who was traveling to Tabas, stated that the explosion is thought to have been caused by an apparent “gas condensation” in the mine.

Before leaving for the UN General Assembly in New York, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his sympathies to the relatives of the victims and directed an investigation into the tragic event, according to statements shown on state TV.

“We regret to inform you that several of our countrymen were killed in an accident that happened in one of the Tabas coal mines. “I extend my sympathies to their esteemed families,” Pezeshkian remarked.

According to IRNA, Mohammad Reza Aref, his first vice president, had conversations with cabinet members to make sure that the victims and their families received “emergency follow-up” and assistance.

Following the explosion, the authorities in the eastern province have declared three days of public mourning, according to local media.

Captured

The Red Crescent of Iran reported that there were still several stranded workers in the mine, and search and rescue efforts were in progress.

They were some 250 meters below the surface, according to IRNA, and were separated from rescuers by chambers that were filled with concentrated methane gas.

According to local prosecutor Ali Nesaei, “gas accumulation in the mine” has made search operations challenging. This information was cited by IRNA.

“At this time, helping the injured and rescuing people from the debris is the top priority,” Nesaei stated.

“The carelessness and error of the pertinent representatives will be addressed,” he continued.

Six persons were killed in an explosion at a coal mine in the northern city of Damghan last year; local media said that the incident was probably caused by a methane leak.

IRNA claims that the Tabas mine, which spans more over 30,000 square kilometers, has large quantities of thermal coal and coking. It stated that it is “considered the richest and largest coal area in Iran.”

PM extends sympathy

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, expressed his profound sadness and grief on Sunday over the lives lost in the mine explosion.

While in London, Prime Minister Shehbaz sent President Pezeshkian and the Iranian people his sincere condolences for the loss of life and injuries caused by the coal mine incident.

“The victims and their families are in our thoughts and prayers. During this difficult time, Pakistan stands with its Iranian brothers and sisters, the prime minister stated on his official X timeline.