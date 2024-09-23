Ad image
NationalNews

State media: Lt Gen Asim Malik named as new DG ISI

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
On September 30, Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, who was appointed as the Inter-Service Intelligence Director general, would assume command.

State-run news outlet PTV News made the announcement on its official X account.

According to the statement, Gen. Malik is currently employed by the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as an adjutant general.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who was chosen by then-prime minister Imran Khan in 2021, will be replaced by him.

After being commissioned into the military in September 1988, Gen. Anjum oversaw Corps V in Karachi. Before taking up the position of Karachi corps commander in December 2020, he oversaw Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan, commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, and served as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta.

The army’s adjutant general, then-major general Asim Malik,was named in October 2021 and received a promotion to lieutenant general.

According to PTV News, Gen. Malik’s military experience includes commanding the infantry brigade in Waziristan and serving in the infantry division of Balochistan.

It became clear that the newly appointed DG ISI had received a “honorary sword in his course”.

You Might Also Like

PCB will hold a “Connection Camp” in Lahore to create a cohesive, clear vision for the future.

20 injured and 51 dead in Iran coal mine explosion

US mass shooting leaves four people dead and numerous injured.

Researchers decipher South Africa’s earliest human DNA

Israel and Hezbollah exchange fierce gunfire in a “new phase” of warfare.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article PCB will hold a “Connection Camp” in Lahore to create a cohesive, clear vision for the future.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PCB will hold a “Connection Camp” in Lahore to create a cohesive, clear vision for the future.
News Sports
20 injured and 51 dead in Iran coal mine explosion
News Region
US mass shooting leaves four people dead and numerous injured.
News World View
Researchers decipher South Africa’s earliest human DNA
News World View