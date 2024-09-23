State media: Lt Gen Asim Malik named as new DG ISI

On September 30, Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, who was appointed as the Inter-Service Intelligence Director general, would assume command.

State-run news outlet PTV News made the announcement on its official X account.

According to the statement, Gen. Malik is currently employed by the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi as an adjutant general.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who was chosen by then-prime minister Imran Khan in 2021, will be replaced by him.

After being commissioned into the military in September 1988, Gen. Anjum oversaw Corps V in Karachi. Before taking up the position of Karachi corps commander in December 2020, he oversaw Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan, commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, and served as the commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta.

The army’s adjutant general, then-major general Asim Malik,was named in October 2021 and received a promotion to lieutenant general.

According to PTV News, Gen. Malik’s military experience includes commanding the infantry brigade in Waziristan and serving in the infantry division of Balochistan.

It became clear that the newly appointed DG ISI had received a “honorary sword in his course”.