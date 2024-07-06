Israeli raid in occupied West Bank results in seven deaths.

JENIN: According to authorities, Israeli forces killed seven Palestinians on Friday during a raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

In the occupied West Bank, where the Gaza conflict has heightened tensions since October of last year, Israeli operations have now claimed the lives of at least 14 Palestinians this week.

The seven deceased, according to the health ministry of the Palestinian Authority, ranged in age from 19 to 54. One of the seven, according to Hamas, was the group’s “commander.”

There was a gunfight in the Jenin refugee camp, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Military vehicles encircled a residence, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, and requests were made over a loudspeaker for one of the occupants to surrender. The four-hour raid also included the use of a drone and the firing of shoulder-launched missiles.

Nonetheless, the Israeli military claims that two Palestinians who participated in an assault on Israeli forces last week died. The military acknowledged that the strike was carried out using a drone.

Five of the “martyrs,” according to a Hamas statement, belonged to the organization that controls the Gaza Strip. Ahmed Mahmud al-Aridi, a 30-year-old, was identified as a “commander” of Hamas.

This week, seven Palestinians lost their lives in military operations prior to the most recent Israeli attack in Jenin.

The health ministry reports that one man died in Jenin on Wednesday, four men perished in a drone attack on the same Nur Shams camp on Tuesday, and a lady and child perished in an Israeli raid in a refugee camp close to Tulkarem on Monday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that during a two-day Israeli offensive in Nur Shams in April, fourteen individuals lost their lives.

The health ministry in the region administered by Hamas reports that since the escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza, at least 38,011 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have died.