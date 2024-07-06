Ad image
Pakistan advances to the Asian Snooker Team Semifinals

RIYADH: Asjad Iqbal and Awaisullah Munir, Pakistan’s snooker team, put on an incredible show on Thursday to defeat India 3-0 in the ACBS Asian 15-Red Team Snooker Championship quarterfinals.

The Indian cuiests Sarav Kothari and Hussain Khan were defeated 63-35 in the opening session by the Pakistani duo, who controlled the action from the off. Asjad and 30-year-old Awaisullah maintained their strong form, winning 75–22 in the second frame.

Pakistan won the third game with a resounding 70-06 victory, sealing the title as the Indian squad was unable to establish a rhythm.

Pakistan has advanced to the semi-finals, where they will take on Hong Kong, thanks to their victory. Pakistan has at least guaranteed the bronze medal in the team championship by making it to the final four.

Six groups consisting of 18 teams each will compete in the Asian team championship.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
