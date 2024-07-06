Ideologues vie for the presidency of Iran

TEHRAN: Iranians cast ballots in a runoff presidential election on Friday, choosing between an ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator and a reformist who favored stronger ties with the West.

The Gaza war, Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West, and the general economic unrest aggravated by Western sanctions are the main issues influencing the runoff between reformist Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili.

Following a low attendance in the first round of voting, the election was called early in response to the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

Nevertheless, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader, said, “I heard that the enthusiasm and interest of the people is more than before, praise to God that it will be like this, and if it is like this, it will be gratifying,” as he cast his ballot as the polls opened.

Due to the first round’s poor turnout, the polling period was prolonged by two hours.

According to data from Iran’s elections office, Pezeshkian, the sole reformist allowed to run in last week’s first round, received the most votes (about 42%), followed by Jalili (around 39%).

There was the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, with only 40% of Iran’s 61 million eligible voters casting ballots.

Khamenei emphasized the significance of the election and asked for increased voter turnout in the runoff. Although the turnout for the first round was fewer than anticipated, he clarified that this was not a protest “against the system.”

In two televised debates, Pezeshkian and Jalili talked about the low voter turnout, international relations, economic problems, and internet restrictions. In addition, he pledged to “fully” oppose police patrols that enforce the need that women cover their heads. This is a contentious topic that has gained attention since Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini, 22, who was held in 2022 for allegedly violating the dress code, died in police detention.

Jalili garnered support from other ultraconservative candidates and mobilized a significant base of hardline supporters due to his unwavering anti-Western stance.

The 58-year-old attacked centrists during his campaign for having ratified the 2015 agreement that guaranteed Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. According to Jalili, the agreement “did not benefit Iran at all,” and the US withdrew from it in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump.