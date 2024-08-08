In a 15-year-old police encounter case in Karachi, Uzair Baloch was found not guilty.

KARACHI: Due to a lack of evidence, a sessions court on Wednesday cleared Uzair Baloch, the leader of the banned Peoples Amn Committee, and his accomplice, Gaffar Mama, in the attempted murder and police encounter case spanning 15 years.

The prosecution’s case against Uzair Baloch and Ghaffar Mama was declared inadmissible by the extra district and sessions judge (South), who presided over the trial in the central prison’s judicial complex.

In accordance with Criminal Procedure Code Section 295-H (i), the court found them not guilty.

If Uzair’s custody was not needed in any other cases, it instructed the jail administration to release him.

The prosecution claims that the police were notified in August 2009 that Abdul Rehman, also known as Rehman Dakait, and his companions were traveling in three cars. Following the tip, the police pursued the cars, and the drivers opened fire as they tried to pull them over.

Rehman Dakait, Aurangzeb, Nazeer Baloch, and Aqeel Ahmed Baloch were slain in the ensuing gunfight, but Uzair Baloch and his associates, who were in one of the three cars, were able to flee the scene.

According to the prosecution, defendant Aurangzeb informed the police, prior to his passing, that Uzair and other accomplices were in the automobile that drove away from the scene.

Defense attorney Safdar Hussain countered that Aurangzeb was shot ten times, including twice in the neck, according to the post-mortem report, and that an injured person like Aurangzeb could not have made a statement on the scene.

The defence contended that there was a mismatch between the time of death stated in the autopsy report and the time noted in the police statement.

Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to dissuade public servant from discharge of his job), 324 (attempted murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his functions), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code were the basis for the registration of a case at the Steel Town police station.

Numerous instances involving murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, and run-ins with the law are on trial for the accused mobster. Due to insufficient evidence, he has been exonerated in over twenty cases to date.