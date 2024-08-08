Monsoon caused 145 injuries and 55 deaths: Punjab PDMA

LAHORE: According to a report issued on Wednesday by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), during Punjab’s current monsoon season, rain-related building collapses and lightning occurrences have resulted in 55 deaths and 145 injuries.

More monsoon rains are expected in most of Punjab’s districts during the next two days, according to the authorities.

In Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Nurporthal, and other districts, strong winds and thunderstorms were predicted, according to the PDMA forecast.

According to the report, in the past 24 hours, Rainfall totals for Rawalpindi were 43 mm, Sialkot 21 mm, Chakwal 17 mm, Gujarat 16 mm, Murree 13 mm, and Khanpur 11 mm.

The authorities issued a warning at the same time, stating that the persistent monsoon rains were causing the water levels in the rivers, dams, and canals to rise steadily.

Additionally, from August 7 to August 13, the PDMA projected that there was a chance of flooding in the canals that lead to the Chenab and Ravi rivers.

It stated that there was low-level flooding at Tarbela and Kala Bagh and moderate-level flooding at Chashma and Taunsa in the Indus River.

According to PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia, all preparations are made in case of flooding.

He claims that in order to minimize risk during the monsoon season, the administration and other relevant departments are on high alert and advising the public to exercise caution and heed official directives.

He claims that the relatives of individuals who lost their lives in various rain-related disasters have received financial support from the government.

According to PDMA, relief efforts being made in the low-lying areas along the Indus River that have been impacted by flooding.

It states that floodwater has affected and five of the villages near the Indus River in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, and Kot Chitta tehsil have been submerged.

But according to Mr. Kathia, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property in the flooded villages, where residents and their animals were able to flee in time.

He reports that 61 persons and 650 cattle heads have been moved to safe locations, and that eight boats and 34 rescue personnel are working to provide help in the flood-affected areas.

He adds that the impacted individuals received free transportation and food, and their animals received vaccinations and preventative medication.

According to him, relief efforts will not end until all flood victims have been evacuated and rehabilitated and their lives and property have been protected.