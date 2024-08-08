A “robber” kills a police officer and steals his motorcycle and handgun.

KARACHI: According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), a lone robber shot and killed a policeman at the UBL Sports Complex on Rashid Minhas Road. The robber also stole the policeman’s motorcycle and pistol.

According to the Jauharabad police, an unidentified individual fatally shot 38-year-old Constable Shabbir Ahmed.

Nonetheless, top CTD official Raja Umer Khattab stated that it seemed to be a robbery-murder and ruled out the prospect of a targeted strike.

The policeman was on a motorcycle when a biker fired at him, injuring him, and then tried to escape, according to CCTV footage that went viral on social media. But the assailant’s motorcycle seemed to have a problem, so he abandoned his two-wheeler, borrowed the injured police officer’s motorcycle, and drove off.

The policeman was then brought to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased.

Eleven spent bullet casings were gathered from the scene by investigators, Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi informed the reporters.

Mr. Khattab, however, claimed that the murderer seems to have attempted to plunder the police officer, who had a shirt on top of his uniform.

When the constable resisted, the suspect started shooting randomly and ran off with the constable’s own 9mm weapon.

According to him, the killer’s motorcycle was taken in April while under the jurisdiction of the Jauharabad police station.

According to him, three cell phones that had been stolen on Wednesday from various locations in district Central were discovered in a bag that had also been discovered on the murderer’s motorcycle.

He said that circumstantial evidence indicated the policeman’s death was the result of a robbery rather than a targeted killing.

There was a postmortem examination at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The cop was shot four times, according to police surgeon Summaiya Syed, in the chest, arm, and legs.