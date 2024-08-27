Health Ministry: Mpox situation in Pakistan under control

ISLAMABAD: Since the illness was declared a worldwide emergency earlier this month, Pakistan has only reported two cases of mpox, according to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), which asserted on Monday that the virus was under control in that nation.

According to a ministry spokesman, hospitals are screening suspicious patients nationwide and sending those who exhibit symptoms to isolation rooms in order to prevent local viral transmission.

The federal government is closely monitoring the issue, according to spokeswoman Sajid Shah, and Health Secretary Nadeem Mehbub is “himself visiting airports to monitor the situation.”

The spokeswoman stated, “The health secretary has visited Peshawar and Lahore airports in addition to Islamabad International Airport.”

WHO introduces new plan to prevent viral transmission from person to person

The secretary went over the plans on Monday for the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore’s anticipated measles patient screening.

The officials were informed on the precautions in place by the Border Health Services team at the airport during their visit.

According to Mr. Mahbub, “the Border Health employees at airports are guaranteeing the efficacy of the surveillance and screening systems.”

He emphasized that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) rules were being adhered to to the letter.

The secretary stated that the ministry of the NHS was “monitoring the situation daily.” “The disease surveillance system in Pakistan is incredibly strong and efficient.”

WHO introduces a fresh approach

The WHO also unveiled a global strategy for preparedness and response on Monday, with the aim of halting the spread of mpox from person to person by means of concerted international, regional, and national initiatives.

The new approach comes after the WHO director-general on August 14 declared a public health emergency of international significance.

“The plan envisions a $135 million funding need for the response by WHO, member states, partners including Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), communities, and researchers, among others,” the international organization stated. “It covers the six-month period of September 2024-February 2025.”

“WHO will soon launch a funding appeal to deliver on the plan,” the statement continued.

In order to break the chains of transmission, the strategy called for “strategic vaccination,” which would target those who are most vulnerable, such as close relatives of recent cases and medical personnel.

The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared, “The mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries can be controlled and stopped.”

He went on to say that a “comprehensive and coordinated plan of action” involving national and local partners, researchers, producers, civil society, international agencies, and WHO member states was necessary to stem the virus’s spread.