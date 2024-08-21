Due to the wet ground, the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is further delayed.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, but the umpires have postponed it even further because of wet patches they discovered in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium outfield following overnight rain.

At 11 a.m., umpires Adrian Holdstock of South Africa and Richard Kettleborough of England will conduct another review of the field.

With a clear blue sky overhead the stadium and the sun shining, there was a better likelihood that play would begin before midday.

The World Test Championship (WTC) third cycle (2023–2025), which is being contested by nine teams, includes the two-match series. Bangladesh is now ranked eighth on the table, and Pakistan is ranked sixth.

After being moved from Karachi due to stadium construction, the second Test will also be held in Rawalpindi on August 30.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal, meanwhile, will not be included in Pakistan’s starting lineup for the opening game of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on Wednesday.

Aamer, who made an impression in his Test debut series against Australia during the team’s December–January tour of Australia, was left out of the Pakistan squad and excluded from the opening match on Monday.

Aamer was originally included on the roster “subject to fitness clearance,” but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that he “has been advised to work on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore” as he heals from “a back injury which he sustained while playing county cricket this year.”