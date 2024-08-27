Punjab IG instructed to make sure police have protective gear

LAHORE: The provincial police chief has been requested by the Punjab home department to make sure that the staff members stationed in critical places are appropriately outfitted with protective gear.

The home secretary wrote a letter to the IGP stating that the recent unfortunate incident in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha neighborhoods had highlighted the urgent need to improve safety measures for police officers.

The secretary stated that the chief minister has emphasized the significance of providing the force with the necessary protective gear when conducting high-risk operations due to the seriousness of the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of twelve police officers.

The home secretary stated that it was essential for all regional and district police officers to make sure that their staff members are sufficiently safeguarded due to the vital nature of these activities and the inherent hazards involved.

He stated, “In particular, all deployed officers’ head, neck, and chest regions must be safeguarded with suitable protective equipment.”

According to sources, the Punjab finance department approves billions of rupees for the police force each year, but the officers and staff who are stationed in high-risk areas are not provided with the appropriate protective equipment. In the end, the chief minister had to step in to restore order in the police force.