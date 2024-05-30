Exporters of gemstones criticize customs officers

ISLAMABAD: The failure of the Pakistani pavilion at an international expo earlier this month was attributed to the haughtiness of customs authorities, according to exhibitors of unpolished diamonds.

Pakistan Commer­cial Exporters Association of Precious and Semi-Precious Stones Chairman Minhajuddin Shah All complained in writing to Collector Customs, Islamabad, that the Pakistani gemstones could not be shown at the Hunan International Minerals & Gem Expo 2024 in China because of a customs officer’s stubbornness.

The letter also stated that on May 12, while Muhammad Zarrar Khan was traveling to Hunan International Minerals & Gem Expo 2024, China, Deputy Collector Customs Ahmed Nawaz Luk stopped him at the Islamabad Airport. This was because Khan was bringing some stones to be displayed in the exhibition.

According to the letter, Mr. Luk prevented the exporter from leaving the nation on the grounds that uncut precious and semi-precious stones could not be exported.