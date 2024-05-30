Pakistan woos island nations to vote in the UN Security Council

United Nations: In preparation for next week’s election for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Pakistan has established formal diplomatic links with six island nations.

“Every vote counts in elections,” emphasized a senior diplomat from Pakistan’s UN Mission, underscoring the importance of these partnerships by emphasizing that “every vote is equal.”

The most recent addition to the list is the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, which is followed by the Republic of Kiribati, the Marshall Islands, the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Dominican Republic, and St. Kitts and Nevis. Pakistan maintains close cricketing links with several of these countries, some of which are members of the West Indies Cricket Association.

The joint communiqué was signed on behalf of their respective nations on Tuesday in New York by Ambassador Menissa Rambally of Saint Lucia and Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Akram said that official connections will be the foundation for furthering bilateral ties between Pakistan and St. Lucia and that both countries had been cooperating at multilateral platforms, such as the Commonwealth.

Ambassador Rambally mentioned that St. Lucian-born Darren Sammy, a former cricket player for the West Indies, is also an honorary citizen of Pakistan and “always speaks highly of Pakistan and the hospitality of its people”.

On June 6, Pakistan hopes to represent the Asia-Pacific region in the UN by entering the Security Council for the ninth time.

Ambassador Akram stated, “Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the term 2025–2026 would provide an opportunity to promote international and regional peace and stability.”

Significant contributions from Pakistan have also been made to UN peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan has taken part in 46 UN peacekeeping operations in 29 different nations. Since 1948, 168 Pakistani peacekeepers have died while serving on UN assignments as of 2023.