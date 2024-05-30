ADB launches a $180 million initiative for Sindh’s coastal areas

KARACHI: A $180 million project to repair roads, drains, and forests in Sindh’s coastal regions has been unveiled by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The initiative intends to safeguard sustainable economic development, create job opportunities for the local population, and conserve coastal areas, according to a statement issued by the Sindh Ministry of Irrigation and Food.

The project was revealed at a meeting between Dr. David Freuilich’s ADB group and Sindh’s Minister for Food and Irrigation, Jam Khan Shoro.

“Pakistan’s environmental pollution, food security, agricultural development, and cultural heritage preservation are priorities for the ADB,” Dr. Freuilich stated.

In the coastal regions of Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin—which have been severely impacted by recent rains and floods—the project’s main goal will be to restore roads, drains, and forests.

Minister Jam Khan Shoro stated, “Before the project begins, a survey, design, and mapping of the Indus Delta in Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal will be conducted.”

The minister also recommended adding the Shakoor drain to the project and boosting the capacity of the Karo Gondro drain.

The project, which is anticipated to have a major influence on the local economy and environment, will be financed with a $180 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.