China pledges support for four massive road initiatives.

ISLAMABAD: China has consented to help Pakistan finish four significant projects related to communications and transportation.

China’s Minister of Transportation, Li Xiapeng, shared his enthusiasm for joint ventures and cooperating on these significant projects with Minister of Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday in Beijing.

Details indicate that Pakistan and China will collaborate to complete the ML-1, M-6, and M-9 projects while building the Kaghan-Naran, Jhal Khand, Babusar Top, and Tunnel till the Karakoram Highway (KKH) is completed.

On Wednesday, Mr. Aleem arrived in Beijing for the International Transport Conference.

Not only were public-private partnerships and alternative financing methods examined, but a firm commitment was made to guarantee their success. The completion of the unfinished CPEC projects, like as the Sukkur to Hyderabad and Karachi motorway, was emphasized.