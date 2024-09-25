Road map exchange with Belarus shortly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus have reached a preliminary agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Trade Road Map 2025–27, according to a Tuesday announcement made by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan. The Memorandum of Understanding will be finalized following the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Belarus, and a reciprocal visit by Belarusian officials.

Following the conclusion of the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), Mr. Kamal addressed a joint press conference alongside Belarusian Minister of Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko. He stated that, overall, there had been consensus on five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), one of which was signed on Tuesday and related to cooperation in the textile sector.

When Belarus’s president visits Pakistan, he said, the remaining memorandums of understanding would be finalized. Islamabad is looking into all avenues to improve commerce and is taking into consideration joint partnerships in industry, technology, medicines, and agriculture, among other sectors.

He claimed that knowledge from Belarus would be used to create a framework that would support economic development across a number of industries.