Perhaps next month, a national policy on electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy, which aims to encourage local production and early adoption of electric cars (EVs) and new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system, is expected to be finalized by the Ministry of Industries in October.

The inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles, presided over by Minister of Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, took place on Tuesday and resulted in a decision.

The strategy will support local production, early adoption of EVs and NEVs, energy efficiency, and the automotive industry’s shift to clean technology, according to the meeting notes.

The steering committee will also supervise the federal government’s transition from conventional to electric vehicles (EVs), and in its upcoming meeting, it will deliberate on strategies to create a funding framework that will encourage the use of EVs and NEVs by providing grants from the federal budget.

Senior officials from pertinent ministries and departments, as well as Secretary of Industries and Production Saif Anjum and Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, attended the meeting.

After reviewing the recommendations from different stakeholders, the committee will convene the following week to continue discussing the issue.

A steering group was recently established by the prime minister’s office to create a comprehensive policy that would support local manufacture and the early adoption of EVs, especially NEVs, to aid in the automotive industry’s shift to cleaner technology.

Among the committee’s TORs was the creation of a national strategy to facilitate the use of current EVs for intra- and intercity transportation by rapidly deploying a suitable number of charging stations at specific locations on highways and in urban areas, with the help of oil marketing companies and the National Highway Authority.