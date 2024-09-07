A paramilitary headquarters attack claimed the lives of three “militants.”

MOHMAND: According to authorities, three suspected terrorists lost their lives on Friday after an attack on a paramilitary headquarters and the ensuing gunfight with security personnel in the Mohmand area.

Four militants attacked and attempted to penetrate the Mohmand Rifles headquarters in Ghalanai, according to sources who spoke to Dawn.

According to District Police Officer Usama Ameen Cheema, two of the terrorists blew their suicide vests and died on the scene despite the efforts of security officers stationed at the gate to stop them.

According to the officer, a significant number of police and Frontier Corps members responded to the attack and killed one of the insurgents.

Six “terrorists” are killed by CTD in Pishin, Lakki Marwat.

According to sources, one of the accused militants was still missing, and a search was being conducted inside the property to find him.

Although the attack caused some damage to the camp’s buildings, no security staff casualties were reported.

An eyewitness reported to Dawn that he heard four explosions and gunshots at approximately four in the morning.

The residents were under siege for around two hours during the fierce firefight.

In a related development, security officials reported that they had eliminated six suspected terrorists on Friday in Pishin and Lakki Marwat.

Five militants were shot and killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Balochistan police during an operation at the Surkhab Refugee Camp in Pishin.

According to a CTD spokesman, the operation was carried out in response to a tip regarding the presence of potential terrorists. It is believed that the deceased were complicit in the murders of police officers.

In Lakki Marwat, authorities declared that they had eliminated a mastermind of terrorism after an intelligence-driven operation in the Naurang town’s Aalami Kallay neighborhood.

According to a police officer, the operation was launched when local authorities learned that Mullah Muhammad Ghulam, the putative terrorist commander, was at his hideout in a remote rural area.

The official stated that the terrorist commander attacked police with automatic rifles as they were closing in on the probable site.

A protracted gunfight broke out as police replied in kind. The accused terrorist was killed by the police after they “effectively engaged” him.

During the operation, weapons and ammo were also taken.

According to reports, the deceased was engaged in “numerous militant activities,” including as attacks on law enforcement, extortion, bombings, and target killings.

The police officer claimed that the claimed terrorist was wanted in several cases by both the CTD and the police.